HOW FAR WOULD YOU GO? Fans travel hundreds of miles to support FSU football; Tallahassee businesses benefit

Football fans traveling to Tallahassee for home games help area businesses.

Saturday is expected to bring a lot of people to the area.

We're checking with businesses near campus to see what all the excitement is about in the video above.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Florida State University Football has a big impact on Tallahassee's economy. Out-of-town game attendees typically total $47.8 million in direct spending in a season during FSU's home games. As people get set for this weekend's game, I'm adding up the boost a winning team can bring to the area!

"You know, when people are happy, they spend money."

THAT'S TARA KENNEDY, SHE'S THE BUYER AND OPERATIONS MANAGER AT GARNET AND GOLD.

THEY SELL SEMINOLE APPAREL AND EXPECT TO SELL A LOT AHEAD OF SATURDAY'S GAME!

Swinburn SOT "Coming from Illinois, I take great pride in being able to come down and help out the community and buy as much clothes as my wife will let me."

PAUL SWINBURN IS LIVES IN ILLINOIS AND HAS BEEN A SEMINOLE FAN FOR OVER 40 YEARS. HE COMES TO TOWN EVERY YEAR TO CATCH AN FSU FOOTBALL GAME FOR HIS ANNIVERSARY.

RIGHT NOW, THE SEMINOLES ARE THE FOURTH RANKED TEAM IN THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL A-P TOP 25 POLL. THAT'S A WIN FOR TALLAHASSEE TOO.

Kennedy SOT

"All of our businesses depend on how they play on the football field."

THE LOCAL SHOP HAS ALSO SEEN ONLINE SALES SKYROCKET BECAUSE OF THE WITH A WINNING ATMOSPHERE.

IT'S SOMETHING THAT ALSO KEEPS CUSTOMERS LIKE SWINBURN SATISFIED.

"It's nice to see the price come back in all the fans, to see all the hard work pay off."

WITH THE WINNING ATTITUDES FORM IN TALLAHASSEE, KENNEDY ENCOURAGES BUYERS TO GET THINGS WHILE THEY'RE STILL HERE.

"I was telling customers earlier, what you see today if you like it buy it because after tomorrow, I'm not sure what's going to be left over and what I can back in, so it's a good problem to have."

The Seminoles take on southern Miss at Doak Campbell Stadium Saturday night at 8:30.

We've got a story to help you navigate these streets before and after the game at wtxl.tv.

In the College town neighborhood, terry Gilliam jr, abc 27.