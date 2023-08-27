Hot Weather Continues Tomorrow As Idalia Preparations Get Underway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another hot afternoon is unfolding across the Big Bend and Southern Georgia with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s. A heat advisory remains in effect for our western counties in the Big Bend and much of Southern Georgia until 8pm for feel-like temperatures as high as 111 degrees. Some scattered storms are also firing up in western portions of our viewing area, some with locally heavy rain and lightning. Any leftover storms later this evening will dissipate by sunset tonight, and we will be left with passing clouds overnight. Lows tonight will dip into the mid 70s, bottoming out around sunrise tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will begin on the sunny side, with temperatures warming up quickly into the 90s by noon. Highs will return to the upper 90s in the afternoon with feel-like temperatures returning to the triple digits. Scattered storms will develop tomorrow afternoon, especially in western portions of the viewing area.

By Tuesday, all eyes will turn towards Idalia, which is forecast to make landfall somewhere between Apalachicola and Tampa Wednesday morning. Exact specifics on track and intensity are still unknown, but there is the possibility of a hurricane moving onshore the northwestern coast of Florida on Wednesday. There is still a lot of time to figure out the specifics, but the best time to prepare is now, gathering supplies before Tuesday night. Keep updated with ABC 27 First To Know Weather over the next few days as we fine-tune strength and path details for Idalia as it moves closer to our region.