Hit-or-miss showers this week for South Georgia and the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This week kicks off with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s!

A warm, humid week is in store for all of us.

Dew point temperatures rise into the low 60s Monday which puts us in the 'slightly humid' column.

By Tuesday, dew point temperatures climb into the upper 60s which puts us in the 'very humid' category.

We will be feeling warmer than the highs that are already in the upper 80s at that point.

Tuesday brings higher moisture amounts in the atmosphere, and a system moves through which could prompt some afternoon and evening showers and storms.

These storms will not be for all of us, but an isolated storm for the tri-state area to central parts of the Big Bend are possible Tuesday late-afternoon through early evening.

Otherwise, hit-or-miss showers will be around out of a mix of sun and clouds through the rest of the week.

Nothing looks to be a washout, but you may be dodging one or two afternoon showers around our neighborhoods.