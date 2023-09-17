Watch Now
Hispanic heritage month kicks off in Tallahassee with new art exhibit

Posted at 2:39 AM, Sep 17, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon county is celebrating Hispanic heritage month with a new art exhibit at the Leroy Collins Public Library.

It's called 'Culture Tallahassee: Together we shine.'

It's a celebration of Hispanic culture, heritage and history through art.

The exhibit features artwork from local artists.

Jillian Sanchez Herman is a librarian with Leroy Collins Public library. She says having displays like this is a great way to highlight the culture.

"They're really happy to be able to have that connection. To share a little bit of what they do, and where there from and to have that common bond of language and culture."

Cultura Tallahassee: Together We Shine exhibit will be on display from September 15 through October 14, 2023.

