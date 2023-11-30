HELP WANTED: Salvation Army in need of volunteers amid inflation setbacks

Hickey says in 2022 red kettle volunteers were down by 19,000 people in comparison to 2021.

The charity says people can help by donating, adopting a child or senior, or just by volunteering.

Check out the video above to hear from one woman who has been helped by the charity!

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"We've gotten well over 10 calls saying who is this lady? She's amazing," said Robyn Hickey, Sgt. Salvation Army.

Meet Abigail King.

Right now, her living situation isn't ideal but you could never tell by meeting her.

"I'm so excited because I was literally sleeping on an asphalt and along with this, they gave me a temporary place," said King.

She's talking about the Salvation Army.

You may know them from ringing the bell during their red kettle campaign or taking in donations when you're cleaning out your closet.

Though this charity is impacting the community in big ways, though not without set back due to inflation.

"The need for help has increased tremendously because the cost of rent has went up, the cost of groceries has went up, wages are not so much going up," said Hickey.

That's Sargent Robyn Hickey.

She tells me that right now Thomas County has a homeless population of 1200.

To help those in need the organization gives away free food weekly costing on average $500.

As costs are going up officials tell me they feel like everything else is going down.

"It's even been hard for me to staff people in order to make our unit run. It's been super hard just trying to make ends meet for my employment let alone helping those that are in the community," said Hickey.

Hickey says in 2022 red kettle volunteers were down by 19,000 people in comparison to 2021.

That campaign is the organizations main source of income.

In 2022 the funds ran out by May.

That's not even halfway through the year.

The charity says people can help by donating, adopting a child or senior, or just by volunteering.

They say you never know who you might help.

"This is the salvation army of the Lord and I'm able to sing to sing about the reason for the season which is Christ," said King.

Salvation Army officials tell me if you would like to help, they are still accepting donations and volunteers.