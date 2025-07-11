2025 sees spike in ER visits for tick bites, CDC warns of rising health concerns

There has been a dramatic increase in emergency room visits tied to tick bites so far in 2025 compared to previous years, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

According to the CDC, there have been 443 emergency room visits tied to tick bites so far in 2025. This year is on track to be the busiest year for tick bites since 2019.

The Northeast U.S. generally has the most emergency room visits tied to tick bites, followed by the Midwest.

Ticks can transmit bacteria, viruses, and parasites that cause diseases in people, the CDC warns.

“There's a number of things we can do to help prevent potential contraction of Lyme disease and prevent tick bites," he said. "We start with clothing, making sure the clothing is tucked in, you know, good fitting socks, pants, long pants, long sleeve shirts, and then repellents are very effective," Dr. Christopher Bazzoli, an emergency medicine physician with the Cleveland Clinic, said.

Bazzoli added that people should check themselves for ticks after spending time outside. If you spot a tick, he recommends removing it with a pair of tweezers by getting as close to the skin as possible.

“And then after we remove a tick, that's now a break in the skin. And so just like any other break in the skin, we need to be careful to prevent a secondary bacterial infection. And so, washing that area with warm and soapy water is really important.”

