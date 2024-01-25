Harper Elementary School taken off 'needs support and improvement' list after 4 years

Harper Elementary School has been removed from the Georgia Department of Education's Comprehensive Support and Improvement list.

The school was placed on the list due to testing scores not meeting the state's proficiency requirement.

Check out the video above to hear how the school worked to accomplish this!

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

After 4 years congratulations are in order for Harper Elementary School.

"I just cannot describe the feeling. It definitely feels like a new school," said Keyante Braswell, Assistant Principal.

That's Assistant Principal Keyante Braswell.

She's talking about the Title I school being taken off the Georgia Department of Education's Comprehensive Support and Improvement list.

"We have gone through several changes, but they've been good changes," said Braswell.

Braswell has worked at the school for over 20 years.

She tells me adjustments are necessary as kids filter in and out.

Now is no exception.

"Things that we have done that have really helped us was accessing the children weekly," said Pamela Cloud, Principal.

That's not all.

Principal Pamela Cloud says tutoring, parent involvement nights, and knowing their data were also key.

Resulting in the school improving primarily in subjects' science and language arts.

"When I say it's a team effort it is teachers, para-pros, it is the nurse, the lunchroom staff, it's everyone making sure that the children are ready to receive their instruction," said Cloud.

Something Braswell says won't stop anytime soon.

"We are a data driven school. Everything we do now thrives off the data," said Braswell.

As for what's next, the school is celebrating by hosting a celebration for the students in March.