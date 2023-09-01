Groups serving thousands of meals to Big Bend and South Georgia; see where you can get help

This list is being updated as new sites are announced. Please check back for updates.

Friday, September 1, 2023 12 p.m.

Better Together, a nonprofit dedicated to families and children, is distributing a truckload of hurricane relief supplies within a community that was hit by Hurricane Idalia in the Big Bend area.

Staff and volunteers are handing out supplies at The Bridge in Madison before heading out into the community, knocking door-to-door to deliver essential supplies and solar lights while making connections to assess and meet the growing needs of families who are working to get back on their feet after the storm. Better Together mobilized a similar relief effort following Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida and was instrumental in supporting families with much-needed supplies and support.

With a mission to strengthen families and prevent the need for foster care, Better Together offers volunteer host families who can provide safe, loving temporary housing for the children of families displaced by the storm. Knowing their kids have the care they need, parents and guardians can focus on finding housing and securing their financial situation to maintain a safe environment for their children. The program is voluntary, and parents never lose legal custody of their children.

Better Together is partnering with the Florida Department of Children & Families (DCF) to meet the needs of Big Bend families. Vetted, background-checked volunteers are standing by to help.

WHERE: The Bridge. 1135 E. U.S. 90 Madison, FL 32340

Friday, September 1, 2023 11:25 a.m.

PGT Innovations a national leader in the premium window, door, and garage door category, is hosting a free hurricane relief distribution event to assist those affected by Hurricane Idalia. The event is open to the public and will allow those in need to receive items such as flashlights, first-aid kits, tarps, bottles of water, extension cords, batteries, electrolyte replacement sports drinks, and insect repellants, among other items.

It's happening Saturday, Sept. 2 at 10:30 a.m. until supplies last at First Assembly of God:

828 W. Julia St. Perry, Fla. 32347

Friday, September 1, 2023 10:35 a.m.

Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and the GA Department of Public Safety are providing support to our VOAD partners in operating a field kitchen, in Valdosta, GA. Up to 15,000 meals a day will be provided to Georgians impacted by Idalia. The Georgia Baptist Disaster Relief will manage the temporary facility and The Salvation Army will help to distribute cooked meals to residents of Lowndes, Brooks, Echols, Lanier and Cook Counties. The first meal will be served this evening.

Friday, September 1, 2023 10:30 a.m.

The American Red Cross truck will provide shelf-stable meals and cleaning supplies at the following locations from now until supplies run out!

South Street Community Care Center

311 South Street

Valdosta, GA

Valdosta CME Church

728 East Hill Avenue

Valdosta, GA

Valdosta Cinema Parking Lot-Please Park in the empty lot on the Gornto side

1680 Baytree Rd

Valdosta, GA

Parks and Recreation Athletic Fields- City of Valdosta

Vallotton Big Field

411 ½ Lee Street

Valdosta, GA

Clean up kits will also be available for distribution at:

Clyattville Elementary School

5386 Madison Highway

Valdosta, GA 31601

Five Points

3103 N. Ashley Street

Valdosta, GA 31602

Friday, September 1, 2023 10:15 a.m.

Operation BBQ Relief



9/1: 831 Pinewood Dr SW, Live Oak, FL 32064

9/1: 1900 S Jefferson St, Perry, FL 32348

FL Baptists



9/1: Taylor County Kitchen location at First Baptist Church of Perry 102 N Center St Perry Fl 32347

9/1: Dixie County Kitchen location at First Baptist Church of Cross City, 6024 SE Highway 19, Cross City, FL 32628

Salvation Army



9/1: Perry Team/Canteen: 2057 S Byron Butler Pkwy Ste 1, Perry, FL 32348

9/1: Basecamp:16077 SE Hwy 19, Cross City, FL 32628

Friday, September 1, 2023 10:00 a.m.

Lowes will be hosting a Bucket Brigade event for the community at their store located at 1106 St Augustine Rd, Valdosta, GA 31601, at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2023. The buckets will be filled with various supplies available for free to assist local residents with clean up from Hurricane Idalia.

This is on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last!

Friday, September 1, 2023 8:00 a.m.

Taylor County Sheriff's office sent an automated phone message stating that they have planned a distribution point at Perry Primary School Bus Loop, located at 1600 East Green Street. They'll be there from 8a-5p handing out water and MRE's.