Governor DeSantis vetoes about $1 billion from next Florida budget; here's the full list

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida will spend a little bit less next year. Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed off on the $116.5 billion state budget. That’s about a billion less than what Florida lawmakers sent him during the legislative session and a hair lower than our current fiscal year’s budget.

The budget included more money for students and teachers, the environment, and road projects.

But what about the near $1 billion in cuts DeSantis eliminated with his line-item pen?

According to the official document, DeSantis is eliminating $949,611,399. Of that, $766,287,757 is general revenue and $183,323,642 are trust dollars.

The list is 16-pages in length, but based on value alone here are some of the biggest cuts:

Pensacola State College - Training Center-Pensacola (HF 1233) (SF 1193) -- $13.4 million

FGCU -Reed Hall Renovations -- $11.6 million

University of West Florida - Science and Engineering Research Wing - Phase II (HF 2817) (SF 1203)-- $26.2 million

Jacksonville U. GROW Nurses program -- $2.9 million

Menstrual Hygiene Products Grant Program pursuant to section 1006.064 -- $6.4 million

University of West Florida Water Quality Research Center -- $5 million

New Worlds Tutoring Program -- $30 million

Northwest Boys and Girls Club Remodel Gainesville -- $3 million

Florida Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs – Opioid Awareness and Prevention -- $4.6 million

USF – Opioid Incident Response Simluation Modeling and Healthcare Professionals Training Program -- $3.9 million

Town Center YMCA Construction (HF 3018) (SF 3647)-- $6 million

Resuscitation Systems for EMS -- $3 million

District 23 Medical Examiner’s Office -- $11.7 million

Hardee County Sheriff’s Office Critical Facility Jail Project -- $2 million

Grants And Aids To Local Governments And Nonstate Entities - Fixed Capital Outlay - Florida State Fair Authority -- $12 million

Flagler County Septic to Sewer Conversions and Water Treatment Expansion -- $10.1 million

Lump Sum - Legislative Support Services - Senate -- $28 million

Lump Sum - Legislative Support Services - House -- $28 million

Palm Coast Regional Rapid Infiltration Basin Expansion -- $5 million

City of Bradenton – Transportation Safety Improvements -- $5 million

Wauchula Municipal Airport Improvements -- $5 million

Orlando International Airport Ops Center - $5 million

State Group Insurance (Florida College System) -- $80 million

Transitional Homeless Family Housing (SF 3161) -- $3.5 million

Crystal River Government Center Phase 2 -- $10 million

Pinellas and Pasco Affordable Homeownership Initiative -- $3 million

St. Johns Central Public Safety Station -- $7.5 million

Special Categories - Grants And Aids - Cultural And Museum Grants -- $26 million

Grants And Aids To Local Governments And Nonstate Entities - Fixed Capital Outlay - Grants And Aids - Special Categories - Cultural Facilities Program -- $6 million

Governor DeSantis Signs the 2024-2025 "Focus on Florida's Future" Budget https://t.co/viOYu1nMte — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 12, 2024

