Giving back: Free produce market serving South Georgia communities

Rotary Club of Thomasville, Boys and Girls Clubs partners with Second Harvest for free produce market
Posted at 4:23 PM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 16:23:28-04

THOMASVILLE, GA (WTXL) — A free produce giveaway happened Saturday August 19th for those in need in the Rose City.
The event hosted by the Rotary Club of Thomasville, Marquerite Neel Williams Boys & Girls Club, and Second Harvest of South Georgia fed more than 250 households in the Thomasville an Thomas county community.
The event kicked off at 8:30am at Weston Park.
People who stopped by were given fresh fruits and vegetables.

Organizers say this is a monthly event.
People interested will have to meet certain USDA guidelines.

