Giving back: Free produce market serving South Georgia communities

THOMASVILLE, GA (WTXL) — A free produce giveaway happened Saturday August 19th for those in need in the Rose City.

The event hosted by the Rotary Club of Thomasville, Marquerite Neel Williams Boys & Girls Club, and Second Harvest of South Georgia fed more than 250 households in the Thomasville an Thomas county community.

The event kicked off at 8:30am at Weston Park.

People who stopped by were given fresh fruits and vegetables.

Organizers say this is a monthly event.

People interested will have to meet certain USDA guidelines.