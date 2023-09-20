GET YOUR VOICES HEARD: Gadsden County School District hosts Community Meeting

The Gadsden County School District will hold community meeting monthly

Next meeting will be in October in Chattahoochee

Watch now to see how school officials are working to address parents' concerns

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

I'm Ashley Engle in Havana at the New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church where the Gadsden County School District held a community meeting Tuesday evening. Discussion ranging from school attendance, student mental health and student success were had. One of the biggest topics that was stressed on, the school district cannot do this alone, they need the community's help.

"Stronger tomorrow. And that's the only thing were going to do if everyone puts their hands to the plow and help us with this task, and educating our kids."

The meeting was joined by educators, parents and guardians that had concerns and wanted to discuss the future for Gadsden County Schools. Tuesday, I met Mark Williams

"Safety is the main thing"

He has nieces and nephews in the school district. One of the topics that concerns him is school safety. He feels that the school system could do more when it comes to protecting students.

"There's a lot going on with like shootings and other kids doing things to other kids at school. A lot of people don't understand what is going on"

Tiffany Parsons-Buckhalt is the school safety specialist at the Gadsden County School District. Tuesday, she discussed what the school district has done to improve the safety of the students and what their goals are when it comes to worst case scenario situations.

"its not a matter of if its going to happen it's, when its going to happen and we will be ready to protect our kids"

So far, the school district has increased security measures by hiring additional highly trained school guardians, installed medal detection devices hand held and walk thru and has implemented a clear backpacks policy and bag check upon campus arrival.

Other topics that were discussed at the meeting included student absences. Key says that it starts with the parents and guardians at home to ensure kids are at school on time and ready to learn.

"If students are not in school, we cannot educate them."

To make sure Gadsden County children are on track, many like Williams believes it does start with the community.

"They need more people out there to talk to them and encourage them to move on and that they can succeed."

The school district encourages parents and guardians to reach out with their concerns in order for school officials and staff to make the school district stronger. In Havana, I'm Ashley Engle, ABC 27

