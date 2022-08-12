You could get paid $1,000 to try Trader Joe’s pumpkin-themed fall foods

Have you been waiting all year to travel to your local Trader Joe’s just to ooh and ahh over this year’s pumpkin spice flavored goodies? Don’t make that trip just yet. If you’re the right candidate, you could get to sample them all and get a cool grand for doing so.

Finance Buzz is hiring a “Pumpkin Spice Pundit.” The person selected for this short-term gig will taste-test the many autumn offerings from Trader Joe’s, then share all the deets with the site. This includes photographing the products, writing a brief description of them and rating them based on several criteria.

With the research, the financial independence site will create a list of the best and worst items available at Trader Joe’s this fall. This list will help shoppers budget for the best snacks and avoid wasting money on those that don’t make the grade.

In exchange, the Pumpkin Spice Pundit will receive $1,000 plus a $500 Trader Joe’s gift card to cover the costs of the treats they will sample.

So, what does it take to qualify as a potential Pumpkin Spice Pundit?

First, you need to live close enough to a Trader Joe’s that you can personally shop at the store. If selected, you’ll use the gift card provided to buy one of each of the fall foods available so you can taste test them.

Second, you must love all things pumpkin to be considered for this side hustle.

Third, you must be at least 18 years old and based in the U.S. to qualify.

Although Finance Buzz doesn’t mention this, you probably wouldn’t want to apply if you have any dietary restrictions or food allergies, to be on the safe side.

If you meet the requirements and are salivating at the idea of this tasty gig, head over to Finance Buzz and complete the application. Be sure to explain why you’re the perfect person for the role.

Applications will be accepted until Aug. 28, 2022, at 11:59 ET. Finance Buzz will notify the selected candidate via email by Sept. 2, 2022.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.