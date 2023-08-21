Gadsden County court records data breached; some personal info affected

A data breach has affected Gadsden County court records.

Some of those records contain personal identifying information.

The origin and full extent of the incident are under investigation.

NEWS RELEASE:

The Second Judicial Circuit has been notified of a data breach affecting Gadsden

County court records. Initial assessments indicate that some records contain personal

identifying information. Steps were taken to stop the breach. Only Gadsden County

court records were affected.

The origin and full extent of the incident are under investigation by the appropriate law

enforcement agencies. The Second Judicial Circuit, the Gadsden County Clerk of

Court, and the Office of the State Courts Administrator are cooperating with law

enforcement to assist in the investigation.

Court documents may continue to be filed in Gadsden County through the Florida

Courts E-Filing Portal or in person at Gadsden County courthouse facilities. Additional

information will be provided as it becomes available.

Please contact the Second Judicial Circuit at 850-606-4350 for updates as new

information becomes available.

