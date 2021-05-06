Fully-vaccinated people may still need boosters

If you've received both doses of a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you still may not be done with injections.

There's a good chance you'll need a booster shot later.

Though, BioNTech's chief medical officer can't pin down a timeline.

"When exactly and how frequently this need to be, this is something we have to extract from emerging data," said BioNTech Chief Medical Officer Ozlem Tureci.

This story was originally published by Jay Strubberg and Kamil Zawadzki at Newsy.