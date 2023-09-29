Friends, family, and members of the community celebrate the life of Jake Boykin

Friends, Family, and members of the cyclist community pay respects to Jake Boykin and family.

The memorial started off with a bike ride and later followed with a cookout.

Watch the video above to see how people are celebrating Boykins life.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

“When I saw all the cyclist coming in and saw how them were here, it shows how good of a person Jake was.”

That’s Tim Griest, he was a classmate of Jake Boykin...He says he’s still trying to process what happened.

“It’s definitely been a process over the course of the past week, trying to get your thoughts together and kind of make sense of it all, it’s really an unfortunate situation.”

Thursday friends, family, and members of the cyclist community gathered at the Chaires Community Center for the champion sendoff.

A sendoff to pay respects to Boykin and his family.

Last Friday, Boykin was riding his bike in Jefferson County when he was hit by a car and later died.

“It’s been good to be with community but everyone who knew Jake is shocked and devastated, and just confused by this whole thing.”

Jason Hohensee was a close friend to Jake. He says he, along with others, will try to grieve in a positive way to honor him.

“We’re going to bond together and send Jake off the right way today.”

Sending jake off...The right way... Was exactly what they did. Cyclists had two bike rides in his memory...Followed with food and fellowship afterwards.

Something positive... Griest says... Out of a tragic situation.

“It’s good to see the community coming together.

