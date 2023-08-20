Frenchtown Marketplace returns after 8-month hiatus; see how it helps area businesses

The marketplace is here to captivate locals, promising a experience that celebrates diversity, community, and culinary excellence.

It's about rekindling the spirit of unity and vibrancy that has defined Frenchtown for years.

Hear from those who helped out Saturday in the video above.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After 8 months the Frenchtown market has returned. I’m Terry Gilliam, in Frenchtown. The Frenchtown marketplace is here to promote local businesses.

“I think the Frenchtown heritage marketplace is going to stay. I think it has the potential to grow.”

That’s Kadija Christie, she was one of the attendees at the Frenchtown marketplace event and is also a small business owner.

With the Frenchtown marketplace returning, it allows local businesses owners to showcase their products while bringing the community together.

“So, I wanted to give back to the community.”

That was Gabriel Lovett, a volunteer for the Frenchtown market event, and is the owner of tasty loves food truck.

He knows how important the Frenchtown market will mean to the community.

“I feel like it’s showing unity. It’s showing basically that we can all come together.”

Frenchtown’s reconnection to the community after 8 months has left members of the community satisfied.

“It just felt like a very cozy, community, gathering. It was nice; it was such a vibe.”

The Frenchtown marketplace hopes to continue its cultural celebration in the fall. In Frenchtown, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.

