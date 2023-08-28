Franklin County issues mandatory evacuation order beginning Tuesday morning

A mandatory evacuation order goes into effect at 6 a.m. August 29 for parts of Franklin County.

Emergency managers made the decision to upgrade the order after a recent shift in Idalia's

forecast track.

Additional evacuations may be issued.

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FACEBOOK POST:

Due to the Westward Shift of the track, Effective 6:00AM, Tuesday, August 29, 2023, the Voluntary Evacuation that was issued earlier today will be upgraded to a Mandatory Evacuation of all Barrier Islands, Low Lying Areas, Mobile Homes, and RV Parks. Additional evacuations may be issued in the morning if there are changes in storm track or intensity.

If you feel unsafe then do not shelter at home, leave until the storm has passed and then return.

Please make sure your preparations have been made to secure your home.

Franklin County Schools will be closed on Tuesday 08/29/23 and Wednesday 08/30/23.

County Government offices will be closed on Wednesday 08/30/23.

Sandbag locations are now closed.

Please continue to monitor the local news, WOYS, and Franklin County Emergency Management Facebook page for updates.