Food desert no more thanks to Thomasville's newest grocery store

The Marathon Market is set to open early 2024 on the west side of Thomasville.

The USDA considers this part of town to be a food desert.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Rendall Mash, Owner of Marathon Marketplace "My whole mission is to bring value back to our neighborhoods."

That's Rendall Marsh.

The Rose City's newest grocery store owner.

It's called the Marathon Marketplace.

"I feel like we have a responsibility to do everything we can to hold our neighborhoods together," said Mash.

If you're familiar with Thomasville, then you know about the west side's Calhoun Street.

Look at this map I found from the USDA.

Those areas in green on the west side of town?

Those are areas where low-income neighbors have a hard time getting to the nearest supermarket.

"I grew up about 3 blocks that way," said Earl Williams.

Earl Williams tells me the West Side of Thomasville wasn't always like this.

"When I was growing up this was one of three grocery stores," said Williams.

Now they've all closed.

That is until now, thanks to Mash.

Mash says the store has been around on and off since the 1930's.

A place even his own mother shopped.

"I walked by this location every day on my way to school and then again in the afternoons when we left school," said Mash.

Now he's bringing it back to offer what he's calling light groceries such as packaged meats, fruits, and vegetables.

He says in many ways this has become a passion project for him.

"If there's a way for me to make a difference and bring food and opportunity to the neighborhood then that's what I want to do," said Mash.

As for what's next, Mash says he is looking to hire 2 to 3 employees and the store is planned to open early this year.