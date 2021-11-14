Florida State survives collapse, beats Miami

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. — The 4-game losing streak to Miami is over. Florida State survived a second-half collapse to beat their rivals 31-28 on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium.

FSU got the ball back trailing 28-23 with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter. On the very first play of that drive quarterback Jordan Travis hit Ja'Khi Douglas up the right sideline for 59 yards.

Travis followed that up by connecting with Andrew Parchment for 24 yards on 4th down and 14. The go-ahead score was a 1-yard touchdown run by Travis who finished with a total of 336 yards (276 passing, 62 rushing).

Florida State was saved by that score with, 26 seconds remaining.

What a game! Mike Norvell picks up his first win against a rival. FSU beats Miami 31-28 @abc27 #FSUvsMiami pic.twitter.com/0sRbxYdOFQ — Brian Jackson (@BrianJacksonTV) November 14, 2021

Miami completely dominated the second half up to that point, scoring 21-straight points. Freshman quarterback Tyler Van Dyke bounced back from a disastrous first quarter. His 4th passing touchdown of the game was a 35-yard strike to Jaylan Knighton giving the Hurricanes a 28-20 lead.

The Seminoles forced Van Dyke to turn the ball over three times in the first quarter. He was intercepted by Omarion Cooper and Jammie Robinson. Then got strip sacked by Jermaine Johnson. The ball was recovered at the Miami 12-yard line by Derrick McLendon.

On the very next play from scrimmage Jashaun Corbin rushed around the right-end for a 12-yard touchdown, putting FSU up 14-0. The Seminoles led 20-7 at half-time.

To survive a near collapse makes this arguably the biggest win of the Mike Norvell era. It’s also his first win over an FSU rival.

“You feel the emotion on both sides,” said the Seminoles head coach. “That’s why you come to Florida State to play in games like this.” Norvell continued, “If you want to win this game, you have to finish. I didn’t doubt our team and I’m happy with the heart we showed in the fourth quarter.”

Some pleasantries being exchanged at the end of the 3rd quarter. Noles lead cut to 20-14. Miami has the ball on the 4-Yard line and it’s 4th and 2. @abc27 #FSUvsMiami pic.twitter.com/WcTuSq5shH — Brian Jackson (@BrianJacksonTV) November 13, 2021

This win could also be huge for the Seminoles in terms of recruiting in the state of Florida.

The Gators struggled to beat Samford 70-52 on Saturday. The future of their head coach Dan Mullen is in question.

Miami’s loss dropped them to 5-5 on the year.

Florida State has two games left, at Boston College and Florida.

Now 4-6 on the season picking up two more wins would make the Seminoles bowl eligible.

