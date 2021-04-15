Tallahassee woman wins top prize from PAY ME! scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Lottery said a 38-year-old woman in Tallahassee claimed a $500,000 top prize from the PAY ME! Scratch-Off game.

She purchased her winning ticket from My Neighborhood Meat Market, located at 617 West 4th Avenue in Tallahassee.

“This was the surprise of my life,” she said to Florida Lottery. “I love playing Scratch-Offs as a way to unwind at the end of a busy day, but when I saw I won $500,000 I couldn’t contain my excitement!”

The $5 game, PAY ME!, launched in February and features over $58 million in total cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery's portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2019-20.