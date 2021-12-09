Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces budget proposal for 2022-23 fiscal year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis released his Freedom First Budget proposal with recommendations for fiscal year 2022-2023 on Thursday.

The Freedom First Budget totals $99.7 billion, with total reserves exceeding $15 billion. The Freedom First Budget focuses on preserving freedom and prosperity for Floridians with record funding for education, environmental resources and law enforcement. The budget also protects freedom and liberty by once again rejecting mandates and lockdowns.

“In Florida, we have put Freedom First – protecting Floridians’ freedom to earn a living, to operate businesses and to choose educational options tailored for their children,” said DeSantis. “As a result of our commitment to freedom, Florida’s economy continues to thrive and Floridians are better able to provide for their families. Today, I am proud to announce my budget proposals that will build on our foundation of freedom by investing in priorities that matter to our residents. This budget puts Floridians and their freedoms first, keeps taxes low, and addresses key priorities – all while maintaining record budget reserves.”

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the proposed budget invests a historic $10.4 billion in funding for Florida’s transportation infrastructure. This budget builds upon the state’s investments in critical improvements and enhancements over the last three years and will allow the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to stay focused on maintaining a safe and efficient transportation system to ensure that Florida continues to serve as a model for infrastructure across the nation.

“Florida’s significant investment in transportation infrastructure is not new; rather, it is what makes Florida a nationwide leader in transportation. Governor DeSantis’ continuous investment in transportation has had very real and tangible positive impacts on Floridians’ everyday lives,” said FDOT Secretary Kevin J. Thibault, P.E. “Each day, millions of Floridians rely on our state’s quality multi-modal transportation system to live their life and receive the critical goods they need for their families. This budget represents additional critical investments in Florida’s communities, economy, and future of our state.”

The proposed bill includes more than $700 million for the Florida Division of Emergency Management and more than $50 million for the state public safety communications systems.

