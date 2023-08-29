Florida fire chief offers advice and issues warning for community members who ride out Hurricane Idalia

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WTXL) — Jefferson County leaders have issued a mandatory evacuation order for some people in the county.

Those orders apply to people in sub-standard housing, mobile or modular homes, RVs and campers, and coastal and low-lying, flood-prone areas.

Jefferson County Fire Rescue Chief Derrick Burrus told WTXL that his station was preparing for the storm and took precautions to protect not only the community but also first responders.

“When winds reach sustained 39 miles per hour we will cease operations, we will cease response, so everyone that’s got to move needs to move by then," Burrus said.

First responders asked evacuees to lock their doors and windows before leaving, turn off appliances, faucets and gas tanks.

There is a pet-friendly shelter at Jefferson County K-12 located at 50 David Road in Monticello.