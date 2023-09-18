FL Division of Emergency Management announces state sheltering help for residents impacted by Hurricane Idalia

Florida's state-led sheltering program is available through FloridaRecovers.org [lnks.gd]in partnership with the American Red Cross.

NEWS RELEASE:

Florida Division of Emergency Management (Division) announced the launch of FloridaRecovers.org [lnks.gd] to provide temporary sheltering assistance to Floridians impacted by Hurricane Idalia.

“Thanks to the hard work of our State Emergency Response Team and the support of Governor Ron DeSantis, we have officially launched our State-led sheltering assistance program,” said Division Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. “I urge any resident in need of sheltering assistance to register for this program as we continue to provide support to our Big-Bend communities impacted by Hurricane Idalia.”

Florida's state-led sheltering program is available through FloridaRecovers.org [lnks.gd]in partnership with the American Red Cross. The program provides temporary sheltering options — such as travel trailers and hotel rooms — for households whose needs are not met through insurance or FEMA's Individual Assistance program.

Individuals in need of State sheltering assistance must register for FEMA Individual Assistance before completing an application. Hurricane Idalia survivors can apply for FEMA assistance and continuously update their applications by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov [lnks.gd], calling (800) 621-3362, using the FEMA app [lnks.gd] or visiting one of more than 17 open Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs). [lnks.gd]

FloridaRecovers.org [lnks.gd]resources are available in English, Spanish and Haitian-Creole. Information entered on the website is completely confidential. For those who need additional assistance completing an application, please call (800) 892-0948.

Residents with additional unmet needs can visit Unite Us [widgets.uniteus.io] for a coordinated care network consisting of healthcare, government, nonprofit, and other organizations. For updated Hurricane Idalia information, please visit FloridaDisaster.org/updates [lnks.gd].

For future updates on Hurricane Idalia recovery follow the Division @FLSERT on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.