FINDING FEMA IN TAYLOR COUNTY MAY SOON BE EASIER

FEMA says two Disaster Recovery Centers will be set up in Taylor County this week.

One will be in Perry, the other in Steinhatchee.

Further details are expected Monday



The Federal Emergency Management Agency told ABC27 via email on Sunday that two Disaster Recovery Centers will open in Taylor County this week. One in Perry, the other in Steinatchee. The exact locations and operating hours have not been identified yet, but that information is expected to be released Monday.

Currently, Dixie, Hamilton, Levy, Lafayette, Madison and Suwanee counties each have one Disaster Recovery Center, each with site-specific hours.

FEMA also says its logistics team is finalizing details of its possible contued use of the Winn Dixie parking lot in Perry as a Mobile Registration Intake Center. While FEMA sent out a Media Advisory on Saturday saying the MRIC would be open 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday through Sunday; it was not open when ABC27 went to the site late Saturday morning. FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance workers in Perry told us at that time they were canvassing neighborhoods instead.

FEMA reminds hurricane survivors they can also call the FEMA Helpline to file a claim. That number is (800) 621-3362. Claims may also be filed online at DisasterAssitance.gov or made on FEMA's mobile App.

