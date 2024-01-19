FIND OUT HOW: Thomasville Police Department is combating spike in speeding and DUI's

Thomasville's Police Department has been awarded over $36,000.

The grant will be used to help drive down accidents, reduce the number of injuries from accidents.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Thomasville's Police Department has been awarded over $36,000 to ensure driver safety.

"If we had signs posted of children playing, different speed limits signs so people could slow down, I think that would be a huge investment into the community," said Stephan Thompson.

I'm speaking with neighbors about where they think those improvements are needed the most.

"So between their rate of speed and them being drunk if you will, that's probably what contributed to the accident," said Thompson.

In 2022 driving while under the influence arrests increased by 48% in Thomasville according to the Thomasville Police Department.

TPD gives out over 900 speeding tickets a year and in 2023 there were over 700 car accidents.

"There was a car coming through this neighborhood and this deep curve here and at the rate of speed they were going they couldn't make the curve. So, they missed the curve and actually ran into this tree in our neighbor's yard," said Thompson.

That's Stephan Thompson.

He tells me he's lived here on Pearl Street for the last 4 years.

Thompson says something needs to be done to ensure the safety of kids in the area, preferably in neighborhoods.

TPD tells me they've already begun the work to increase driver safety.

"The HVE grant, what it does is pays for some radar equipment we need and promotes education," said Major Shane Harris, Thomasville Police Department.

The Governor's Office of Highway Safety recently awarded the Thomasville Police Department with the High Visibility Enforcement grant worth $36,351.

The idea is to ensure more driver safety in the Thomasville area.

"Our number one goal is to drive down accidents, reduce the number of injuries from accidents," said Harris.

Harris tells me the money will be used for equipment such as radar speed guns and educating teens on driver safety.

Major Harris says the radars will be placed at major intersections and 4 lane roads.

Or in other words, popular areas prone to accidents.

Thompson believes this is a step into the right direction.

"I think it's awesome," said Thompson.

The grant will continue through September 2024.