FIND OUT HOW: Thomas County's backing helped place Yellow Jackets in the running for the championship

Thomas County Central High School has not been in the running for a championship in 21 years.

Local businesses and community members supported the team due to inflation taking a toll.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

For the first time since 2002 the Thomas County Central High School Yellow Jackets are headed to the championship.

"There's people that play football their whole lives from high school to college to the NFL and never play in a championship game. It's a special day to be able do that," said Justin Rogers, Head Football Coach at TCCHS.

The Thomas County Yellow Jackets are headed for a state championship title.

Though this wasn't without a few bumps in the road.

"It's a lot harder to run a football program now adays. We have 150 kids in our program 9-12 and you have to feed those boys," said Rogers.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture restaurant purchases CPI has increased 0.4 percent in October 2023 and was 5.4 percent higher than October 2022.

To help fill that gap the Central High School Touchdown Club partnered up with local businesses for support.

One being the local Barberitos ran by Central High School Alumni Jessica Jones.

"It was an easy yes. We started offering to feed the team during the summer after football practices. When the season started as a booster club member, we joined with some other families to feed them two Sundays during the season," said Jones.

It was just in September when ABC27 shared with you that the team was facing hard times due to inflation.

The team needed help with not only food but uniforms, and game day activities.

Que, local gas station Susie Q's.

They called it, pump for a cause.

A portion of gas sales from a pump with the school's decal on it, was donated to the football program.

"I really appreciate all of it," said Trey Brenton, Senior.

Something players tell me made all the difference.

"They played a big role in it, having that support system behind us and doing those important things that they did for us," said Walter Reddick, Senior.

Coach Rogers says his team couldn't ask for more when it comes to their hometown.

"You've got to have good players, you've got to have good coaches, a good administration, and you have to have a good community," said Rogers.

The state championship game will be in Atlanta December 12th.