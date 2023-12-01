FIND OUT HOW: Thomas County after school program working to ensure students academic success

Joshua's Promise is a faith-based after school program designed to help K-12 students achieve academic success.

Check out the video to hear from the teachers who are helping make a difference.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Right now, 32.6% of Georgia students are reading below grade level.

That's according to the 2022-23 end of course assessment done through the Georgia Department of Education.

I'm speaking with one after school program about how they are beating the odds and helping kids learn skills in and out of the classroom.

"Most of my kids hate reading. They hate reading, but I told them in life you're going to have to read," said Charlean Donald, Teacher.

That's Charlean Donald, she's a teacher over at Joshua's Promise.

A faith-based afterschool program designed to help K-12 students achieve academic success.

"My mama doesn't make me do homework. Well, I'm not your mama. You're here, this is an after school program we're going to have to do this," said Jenkins.

The program focuses on helping with homework, tutoring, and even preparing for college.

The non-profit began back in 2008 in Meigs, Ga where the population is less than 1,000 people.

Co-founder Dondell Green tells me more often then not the area is bypassed for a larger town in the county.

"A lot of times people forget about Meigs because we're so far out. They forget that we're a part of Thomas County," said Green.

Green tells me throughout the years they've faced their share of struggles such as low funding, low numbers, and natural disasters like covid.

Despite it, students continue to excel with the help of the program.

"Once the teacher's got them back focused, everything has been rolling and the kids have been doing very good," said Green.

Good to say the least.

The non-profit has a total of 33 students attending.

Most achieving all A's or A, B honor roll.

Since its inception the program has seen 47 seniors come through their doors, 37 have went on to attend college.

That's a 78.7% success rate.

When asked what makes this program so successful…

SOT: Patricia Jenkins, Teacher "Not only do we want to help them with homework, we want to make sure they're fed before they go home and we want to make sure that that spiritual part is good."

In the end, one thing was clear about Joshua's Promise. They want to see kids win.

SOT: Charlean Donald, Teacher "He said, it feels good. I said, that's what I wanted, for you to feel good and to know that education is key. If you push yourself, you can do anything you choose to do."

Joshua's Promise is hosting a banquet December 17th to celebrate its students and their achievement.