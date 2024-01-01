FIND OUT HOW: New Year's resolutions are adding up for small businesses in South Georgia

67.3% of gyms had to increase their membership rates in 2023.

Thomasville CrossFit owner has not had to increase prices but welcomes the New Year foot traffic.

With inflation still on the rise many small businesses are having to make changes.

That's according to survey done by ace-fitness.

"It hasn't affected us much at all," said Nicholas Sellers, Owner Thomasville CrossFit.

Well, that wasn't the case for CrossFit gym owner Nicholas Sellers.

He says over the past 12 years they've been in business they've averaged 100 members annually.

"We didn't have much problem with membership. It kind of stayed the same for us," said Sellers.

However, Sellers says they welcome the new year foot traffic that brings in about a 10% boost.

"You typically see people want to start new habits at the beginning of the year and we're happy to see it," said Sellers.

"You know I think it's a since of community," said Kean West, Thomasville CrossFit member.

That's Kean West and he's explaining what makes Thomasville CrossFit special.

He's been a member of the gym for 5 years.

"You come here and get to laugh and joke with your buddies, but they also hold you accountable," said West.

Something Sellers tells me they plan to keep going.

"We haven't had to change our rates or anything like that. I know that other gyms have. We're in a pretty good position," said Sellers.

Sellers tells me he has no plans to raise his rates any time soon.