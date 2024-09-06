FHP working multiple crashes along I-10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Highway Patrol is actively working multiple accidents along I-10.

According to Master Corporal Patricia Jefferson-Shaw there is an overturned semi-truck on the shoulder near mile marker 201.

First responders along with FHP are working to free the driver in that vehicle.

No word on the condition of that driver at this time.

Further up the road, there are multiple crashes FHP are working spanning along I-10 from MM192 to MM203.

FHP List of active crashes along I-10:

