New online pharmacy helps Floridians save hundreds of dollars on medications

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new online pharmacy that is now available to Floridians is helping people save hundreds of dollars on generic prescription medications.

"It's so easy and I so recommend it," Dorothy Daniels in Boynton Beach said.

Daniels is talking about a new online pharmacy called ScriptCo. It's helping people all over Florida save hundreds of dollars on their medications.

"Medicare did not cover Aricept, and Aricept is for Alzheimer’s," Daniels said.

Daniels told WPTV she was paying $83 each time her husband needed a refill of Aricept.

“When I went to ScriptCo. It was costing me $23," Daniels said. "So, I'm saving $108 a year.”

It's very user-friendly. Consumers can go to Scriptco.com, search the name of their medication and the website will calculate their savings.

"We're just happy to be here to kind of turn the light on in the room and let people know whether they’re getting a good deal or not," Zach Zeller, co-founder of ScriptCo, said.

Zeller told WPTV ScriptCo charges customers the actual wholesale cost.

For example, a 30-day supply of 20 mg Atorvastatin, which lowers cholesterol, costs consumers $70.24 cash. However, it only costs ScriptCo $0.54.

"There's drugs like Gleevec that we sell that if you go to get them from a big box chain, and you don’t have good insurance or insurance at all, you’re going to get charged thousands of dollars. It’s $37 with us," Zeller said.

There is a $140 membership fee per year or $50 for three months.

ScriptCo only offers generic drugs. So, people like Daniels are still paying hundreds of dollars each year for other medications. But Daniels told WPTV every little bit of savings helps.

"We all use Medicare when we get older and for all of those drugs that are not covered," she said. "We need help."