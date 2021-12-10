FDOT releases traffic advisories for area counties

The Florida Department of Transportation released traffic advisories for area counties on Friday.

Franklin County:

U.S. 98 (State Road (S.R.) 30) Resurfacing from East of Tilton Road to 12th Street – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane and shoulder closures the week of Monday, Dec. 13 for paving operations.

Gadsden County:

· S.R. 63 Resurfacing from North of Potter Woodberry Road to Georgia State Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Monday, Dec. 13 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for paving operations.

· Interstate 10 Bridge Rehab Project over the Apalachicola River – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime eastbound shoulder closures Monday, Dec. 13 through Friday, Dec. 17 for painting operations.

Jefferson County:

· U.S. 221 (S.R. 55) Resurfacing from Madison County Line to Georgia State Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures the week of Monday, Dec. 13 for drainage and shoulder operations.

Leon County:

U.S. 319 (Thomasville Road) Resurfacing from South of Maclay Road to Timberwolf Crossing – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Monday, Dec. 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for paving operations.

U.S. 27 Resurfacing from Gadsden County Line to Capital Circle (S.R. 263) – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures the week of Monday, Dec. 13 for drainage and paving operations.

Jackson County:

· U.S. 231 Resurfacing from South of Interstate 10 to South of U.S. 90 – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Dec. 13 through Friday, Dec. 17 for paving operations.

· U.S. 90 City of Sneads Christmas Parade – U.S. 90 will be temporarily closed from Green Avenue to Legion Road Saturday, Dec. 11 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. for the Christmas parade.

· U.S. 90 Routine Bridge Inspection on Apalachicola Relief Bridge over the Apalachicola River– Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures east of the Jackson County line Monday, Dec 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for bridge inspection.

