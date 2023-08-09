FBI agents shoot, kill suspect connected to Biden threats

A suspect shot and killed by FBI agents early Wednesday in Provo was connected to alleged threats against President Joe Biden and other officials.

The FBI says its agents were attempting to serve arrest and search warrants in Provo when they shot and killed Craig Robertson at around 6:15 a.m.

Court documents show Robertson threatened to "inflict bodily harm" on Biden during his visit to Utah in a social media message sent on or about Aug. 7.

"I hear Biden is coming to Utah. Digging out my hold Ghille suit and cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle," Robertson allegedly wrote.

President Biden is scheduled to arrive in Salt Lake City on Wednesday afternoon for an overnight stay.

In March, Robertson had also claimed he was heading to New York to kill New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who was overseeing the criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump.

"I’ll be waiting in the courthouse parking garage with my suppressed Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm to smoke a radical fool prosecutor that should never have been elected," he posted.

"BYE, BYE, TO ANOTHER CORRUPT B****!!!"

While conducting surveillance on Robertson's home on March 19, a special agent attempted to speak with Robertson about his posts, to which Robertson replied, "I said it was a dream!"

Robertson then told the agent that they shouldn't return without a warrant.

According to the FBI, the special agents had gone to Robertson's residence Wednesday to serve him warrants when an incident occurred that led to the shooting.

FBI officials have not released information on what sparked the incident, which is now under review by the department's Inspection Division.

"The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously," the FBI said.

This story was originally published by Jeff Tavss at at Scripps News Salt Lake City.

