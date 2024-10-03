Fatal traffic crash involving multiple vehicles and a pedestrian in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a deadly traffic crash.

According to TPD the crash involved multiple vehicles and a pedestrian at the intersection of South Monroe Street and East Palmer Avenue at approximately 8:10 a.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed a car hit several other cars and a pedestrian before crashing into a utility pole.

The driver succumbed to their injuries.

The pedestrian, as well as occupants of the involved vehicles, sustained serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

At this time, South Monroe Street is closed between Jenkins Street and Perkins Street, and East Palmer Avenue is closed between Adams Street and Meridian Street as the investigation continues.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

