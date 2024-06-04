FAMU Mourns Alum and FAMU Sports Hall of Famer, Eddie Jackson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University mourns the loss of Eddie Jackson, president of the 220 Quarterback Club and one of the most ardent supporters of his alma mater. Jackson, who served as director of Communications and vice president of University Relations under then President Frederick S. Humphries, Sr., Ph.D., died Monday, June 3. He was 86.

According to the university, Jackson worked in various roles at FAMU, including sports information director under the legendary Coach Alonzo “Jake” Gaither.

“FAMU lost a loyal son and one of its strongest and most effective advocates. Eddie Jackson loved FAMU and FAMU loved him back. His wit is legendary, often bringing down the house with laughter. On behalf of the entire Rattler community, I extend my most deepest sympathy to his wife Jerrlyne and the rest of his family,” said FAMU President Larry Robinson, Ph.D.

Since his retirement in 2002, Jackson has led the 220 Quarterback Club to financially support football and other programs. In the past decade, the group has donated more than $200,000 to various athletic programs and the Marching “100” Band.

Jackson was a writer at heart. Throughout his professional life, he was a reliable voice of reason on the Tallahassee Democrat Opinion page and could be counted on to passionately articulate the FAMU story. His book, “Coaching Against the Wind: The National Championship Seasons of the Florida A&M University Rattters” was published in 2009.

In 2022, Jackson was honored during the Florida Blue Florida Classic Night of Distinction festivities.

Jackson was also a 2008 inductee in the FAMU Sports Hall of Fame.

