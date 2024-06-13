FAMU Makes Strides in Storm Recovery Efforts

FAMU has made important strides in recovering from the storm damage caused by tornadoes in Tallahassee

Cost estimates for the damage are in the millions of dollars

The university is working with insurance providers and government agencies to secure necessary funding

One month after devastating tornadoes swept through Tallahassee, Florida A&M University has made important strides in recovering from the storm damage.

According to the University, all storm debris has been removed, and the repair and replacement of damaged fencing and hand railing have commenced.

Buildings with significant roof damage have been temporarily repaired, with permanent repairs starting soon at critical locations such as the Grand Ballroom, the Efferson Student Union, Honor House, Tucker Hall, and the Tookes Recreation Center. Scaffolding is in place for permanent roof repairs at Polkinghorne Villages student residence.

Facilities team continues to address isolated issues as the campus community reports them.

The damage caused by the tornadoes is still being assessed, with initial estimates suggesting costs will be in the millions of dollars. This includes immediate repairs, equipment replacement, and ongoing recovery efforts. The University works closely with insurance providers and government agencies to secure the necessary funding.

"Funding the recovery effort remains a concern," Jones said. "Our team has started working with the state insurance adjuster to hopefully recoup some of the recovery costs. We remain hopeful that there will be a federal emergency declaration for the university to qualify for FEMA reimbursements."

On the morning of Friday, May 10, a weather system triggered several tornadoes that roared through Tallahassee. At least one tornado struck the campus, ripping off tree limbs, knocking out electricity, downing utility lines and poles, damaging roofs, and flattening fences.

