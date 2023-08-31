FAMU announces when students will go back to class after Hurricane Idalia

Florida A&M University announced classes will resume classes at some campuses following Hurricane Idalia.

Tallahassee's campus received minimal damage in the storm, but classes there will not resume until September 5.

The Hub and the Top Café are open 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, classes will resume Friday, September 1 for College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Institute of Public Health students at the Jacksonville, Orlando, and Tampa sites. FAMU DRS will also resume classes on Friday, but this week’s football games have been canceled.

An initial assessment found that the Tallahassee main campus suffered no significant damage or loss of power as the weather system came onshore in the eastern Big Bend. Work crews spent the last 24 hours removing debris from the campus.

Classes and University operations are suspended at the Tallahassee main campus, Quincy, and the Viticulture Center through Friday, September 1. The University is scheduled to resume normal operations on Tuesday, September 5.

Drop/Add dates will be extended. One-Stop-Shop will continue from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5, in the Grand Ballroom.

The following closures are in effect:

FAMU DRS

FAMU DRS will resume classes on Friday, September 1. The Thursday night football game between FAMU DRS Middle School and Florida State Middle has been canceled.

In addition, the Friday night varsity football game versus Lighthouse Christian Academy of Pensacola has been canceled. For more information, please call 850-412-5939.

Child Development Center

The Educational Research Center for Child Development (ERCCD) will remain closed for the rest of the week.

Orlando

The College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences Central Florida Pharmacy Practice sites (Tampa/Orlando) will resume classes and normal operations on Friday, September 1.

The College of Law reopened at 8 a.m. Thursday. Any classes impacted during the closure period will be rescheduled for a later date.

Brooksville

The Brooksville Agricultural and Environmental Research Station (BAERS) will remain closed on Thursday and Friday and reopen for normal operations on Tuesday, Sept.5.

Jacksonville

The Northeast Florida Pharmacy Practice Center (Jacksonville) will resume classes and normal operations on Friday, September 1.

Crestview

The Durell Peaden Jr. Rural Pharmacy Education Center in Crestview will remain open unless otherwise noted.

Davie

The South Florida Pharmacy Practice Center in Davie will continue with normal operations.

