Extreme Wind Warning Issued For Taylor and Dixie Counties Until 9:15 am EDT

Winds of at least 115 mph are expected over the next few hours in Taylor and Dixie Counties.
Posted at 6:12 AM, Aug 30, 2023
An extreme wind warning has been issued for Taylor and Dixie counties until 9:15am. This is for the likelihood of damaging winds in excess of 115 mph over the next hour due to the landfall of Major Hurricane Idalia. An Extreme Wind Warning means hurricane winds are imminent or happening now. You are advised to shelter as if you would during a tornado, getting to the lowest and most interior room away from outer walls and windows.

For the latest updates on Hurricane Idalia, stay tuned to ABC 27 First To Know Weather.

