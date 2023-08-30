Extreme Wind Warning Issued For Taylor and Dixie Counties Until 9:15 am EDT

An extreme wind warning has been issued for Taylor and Dixie counties until 9:15am. This is for the likelihood of damaging winds in excess of 115 mph over the next hour due to the landfall of Major Hurricane Idalia. An Extreme Wind Warning means hurricane winds are imminent or happening now. You are advised to shelter as if you would during a tornado, getting to the lowest and most interior room away from outer walls and windows.

