Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Vin Diesel walks Paul Walker's daughter down the aisle

items.[0].image.alt
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - Meadow Walker arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "F9: Fast & Furious 9" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
meadow-walker.jpg
Posted at 4:42 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 16:43:07-04

The daughter of the late actor Paul Walker had a special someone walk her down the aisle on her wedding day.

Vin Diesel, who starred alongside Walker in five "Fast and the Furious" movies, walked his goddaughter Meadow Walker down the aisle.

Meadow posted the special moment on social media.

According to Vogue and People, the wedding happened earlier this month in the Dominican Republic.

Paul Walker died in November 2013 when the car he was in crashed into a lamp post. Walker and the driver, Roger Rodas, both died.

Walker was 40.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming