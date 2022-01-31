Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Rihanna is pregnant, debuts bump on stroll with boyfriend A$AP Rocky

items.[0].image.alt
AP
In this combination photo, A$AP Rocky attends the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 9, 2019, left, and Rihanna attends her Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 premiere in New York on Sept. 22, 2021. A photo published on People.com shows the rapper with Rihanna who is exposing her baby bump, confirming the 33-year-old “Diamonds” singer and fashion mogul is pregnant with her first child. (AP Photo)
People Rihanna
Posted at 1:05 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 13:05:05-05

Singer and fashion mogul Rihanna is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

According to People, the "Diamonds" singer and her rapper boyfriend revealed that she’s pregnant while taking a stroll over the weekend in New York, where she showed off her baby bump while wearing a long open pink coat and jeans.

This would mark the first child for both stars.

The Associated Press reported that the two friends began dating during the pandemic. The rapper confirmed their relationship by calling Rihanna “the love of my life” in an interview with GQ magazine in May 2019.

In March 2020, in an interview with British Vogue, Rihanna discussed having children, saying she saw herself having "three or four" children within the next 10 years.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming