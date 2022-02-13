Rapper Kodak Black among 4 people shot in California

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — The South Florida rapper known as Kodak Black was among four people shot early Saturday outside a restaurant in West Hollywood, California.

Los Angeles police said the 24-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, and the other 3 victims were hospitalized in stable condition.

Police don't know exactly what sparked the fight outside the club, but said the victims were shot when they emerged from the club in the 400 block of North La Cienega Boulevard during the fight at around 2:45 a.m.

Police are seeking a Black male suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.