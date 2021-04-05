TPD investigating shooting involving rapper Kodak Black

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a Monday morning shooting that may have targeted rapper Kodak Black.

Black was in Tallahassee as the headliner at the Cultur3Fest.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 600 block of West Tennessee Street just before 3 a.m. Monday. The gunfire left one person with serious injuries, according to TPD.

Reportedly, the shooting happened in the parking lot of a McDonald's around 3 a.m. TPD also said a small crowd was present.

TPD confirmed the shooting and that one person was seriously injured but could not comment on additional details.

ABC 27 spoke with the law firm representing Black, who said "Black’s security guard was in the car at the McDonald’s when he was hit by gunfire. He is now in stable condition."

Raphael Vazquez, the owner/operator of the West Tennessee Street McDonald's released the following statement:

"We are aware of the incident that happened on the street in front of our restaurant. Our biggest priority is always the safety and well-being of our employees and customers. We are fully cooperating with the Tallahassee Police Department, who will provide all updates on this investigation."

Cultur3Fest was a large all-day music festival held at Tenn Nightclub, at the Tennessee Street strip, over the weekend. Black was among several artists who performed at the outdoor, 18+ event.

In January, former President Donald Trump commuted Black’s federal sentence for his 2020 conviction.