Oscar slate holds 'firsts' for Asian actors, filmmakers

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - Bong Joon Ho, right, reacts as he is presented with the award for best picture for "Parasite" from presenter Jane Fonda at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Looking on from left are Kang-Ho Song and Kwak Sin Ae. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Posted at 10:56 PM, Apr 23, 2021
(AP) — It may be hard to believe that there are still many “firsts” left to check off after 93 years of the Academy Awards, and yet this year there are a handful for Asian actors and filmmakers.

In the past, Asian actors have been recognized for playing stereotypes and foreigners and sometimes not at all. Best picture winner “Parasite” had no acting nominations.

The historic gains spotlight where the organization has made progress and where there is still work to do, especially after a year in which Asian Americans were increasingly targeted in racist attacks. But the big unknown is whether this will be a sea change going forward.

