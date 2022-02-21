Chris Janson headlines concert after FSU spring football game on April 9

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A country music star will headline the end of Florida State University’s spring football game.

Chris Janson is scheduled to perform at the end of FSU’s spring football game on April 9.

The spring game and concert will be held at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Those who purchase a ticket to the spring football game will be able to watch the concert for free.

The spring game begins at 5 p.m.

FSU notes in a news release, Seminole Boosters members at the Golden Chief level and above may purchase tickets beginning Monday at www.seminoles.com for $10.

Tickets for the public will be made available on March 1.

Janson performed at the 51st Springtime Tallahassee festival in 2019.

FSU notes Janson is a platinum-selling recording artist, high-octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist, and award-winning singer/songwriter who Bobby Bones has named among the greatest six live performers in country music.

Janson has won an Academy of Country Music award.