Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Chris Janson headlines concert after FSU spring football game on April 9

Concert will be at Doak Campbell Stadium
items.[0].image.alt
Rob Grabowski/Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP
Chris Janson performs during the US99 Stars and Strings concert at the Allstate Arena on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Rosemont, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
Chris Janson
Posted at 3:25 PM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 15:26:20-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A country music star will headline the end of Florida State University’s spring football game.

Chris Janson is scheduled to perform at the end of FSU’s spring football game on April 9.

The spring game and concert will be held at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Those who purchase a ticket to the spring football game will be able to watch the concert for free.

The spring game begins at 5 p.m.

FSU notes in a news release, Seminole Boosters members at the Golden Chief level and above may purchase tickets beginning Monday at www.seminoles.com for $10.

Tickets for the public will be made available on March 1.

Janson performed at the 51st Springtime Tallahassee festival in 2019.

FSU notes Janson is a platinum-selling recording artist, high-octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist, and award-winning singer/songwriter who Bobby Bones has named among the greatest six live performers in country music.

Janson has won an Academy of Country Music award.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming