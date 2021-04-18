Watch
ACM Awards to feature (most of) country music's top stars

Posted at 7:00 PM, Apr 18, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — Sunday’s Academy of Country Music Awards will feature some of the genre’s biggest stars, though chart-toppers like Morgan Wallen and Luke Bryan won’t be in the building.

Wallen was declared ineligible by the ACMs after he was caught on camera using a racial slur earlier this year, and Bryan backed out of the event because he recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

Bryan is nominated for the top prize — entertainer of the year — where his competition includes Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church and Thomas Rhett. All of the entertainer of the year nominees but Bryan will perform — most of them pre-taped at various venues in Nashville, Tennessee.

