Emaciated body of a 12-year-old found, prompts homicide investigation

A "malnourished, decomposing" body of a 12-year-old boy was found inside a home in Milwaukee Tuesday evening, and his death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

The family identified the boy as Jacarie Robinson.

Jacarie was pronounced dead at 7:43 p.m. Tuesday after being found at a home, according to a release from the Medical Examiner's Office. The medical examiner has not officially identified the child. An autopsy was performed Wednesday.

The medical examiner says Jacarie was found malnourished and decomposing. Officials believe he may have been dead for days. The medical examiner says the timing of his disappearance could go as far back as Labor Day.

Jacarie's brother Jordan shared how he is dealing with the biggest loss of his life.

"I feel hurt," Jordan said. "I want closure for my family. Not seeing our brother growing up hurts."

There are many unanswered questions surrounding the boy's death. Why wasn't he reported missing? Did anyone from his school notice he was missing? Why aren't police saying this is a homicide but the medical examiner is?

Despite all the questions, Jacarie's family, including his 10 siblings, gathered Wednesday evening to honor his life with balloons.

Green balloons filled the sky. Green was Jacarie's favorite color. Family hugged each other a little tighter as they shared messages of how loved Jacarie was.

"It don't even feel real," Jordan said. "Just from getting the call and then progressing to today, I woke up and I was just really thinking in my thoughts like, 'Dang my little brother really gone.'"

Jordan says his brother's life was taken too soon. He described Jacarie as a happy and energetic kid who loved wrestling.

"I wanted to tell him more and be there for him," Jordan said. "But it didn't happen like that, unfortunately."

No one is in custody in connection to Jacarie's death.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips.

This story was originally published by Megan Lee, Shaun Gallagher and Madison Goldbeck at Scripps News Milwaukee.

