Florida Presidential Preference Primary: what you need to know before heading to the polls

Who's on the ballot?

The Presidential Preference Primary is part of how political parties select presidential candidates. Since the Florida Democratic Party nominated Joe Biden as their sole candidate and there are no other contests on the ballot in Leon County, only voters registered with the Republican Party of Florida will have a ballot in the Leon County PPP. Leon County voters registered with the Democratic Party, a minor party, or no party will not receive a ballot in this election.

Some candidates on the ballot may have suspended their campaigns or withdrawn from consideration as a presidential candidate. However, their names officially remain on the ballot. Votes cast for all candidates will be counted.

Ways you can vote?

The last day for voters to request to be mailed a ballot was March 7. However, if a voter has an emergency that will prevent them from voting in person, they can pick up a Vote-by-Mail ballot from the Elections Office at 2990-1 Apalachee Parkway. This option is available through 7 p.m. on Election Day. Voters can also have a family member pick up a Vote-by-Mail ballot for them.

The Election Office must receive a Vote-by-Mail ballot by 7 p.m. on Election Day, March 19, in order to count it (there is a special 10-day extension for ballots from overseas voters). The United States Postal Service recommends that voters mail their ballots at least one week before Election Day. Alternatively, voters can hand-deliver their Vote-by-Mail ballot to secure ballot intake stations located at each Early Voting site during voting hours. Voters can also have a family member drop off their ballot. Vote-by-Mail ballots can also be returned to the Elections Office during regular business hours, with extended hours on Election Day. Vote-by-Mail ballots must be returned in the green envelope, with the voter’s signature and date signed.

Where is your polling location?

On Election Day, voters need to cast a ballot at their assigned polling place. Voters are strongly encouraged to check their polling place assignment before heading out to vote. Voters can find their assigned polling place on their voter information card, online at LeonVotes.govor by calling the Supervisor of Elections Office at (850) 606-8683. On Election Day, each polling place will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Any voters waiting in line at 7 p.m. will have the opportunity to cast a ballot.

