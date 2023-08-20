BIG HEAT AHEAD: Dry weather continues with temps nearing 100 by midweek

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some isolated to scattered storms are developing in eastern portions of the Big Bend this afternoon, but most storm activity will be localized and short lived. The big story is the sunny skies and hot temperatures across the region. A tropical disturbance to our south is keeping scattered storms well out to sea, while a high pressure system to our north is helping to bring mostly sunny skies and relatively dry weather.

Temperatures now are in the low to mid 90s across the region with feel-like temperatures in the low 100s. Lower humidity has helped keep us from reaching heat advisory criteria, but extended periods outside will still feel hot. Over the next few hours, passing clouds will make for clearing skies overnight, with lows dipping into the mid to upper 70s. Tomorrow will be a very dry day across the Big Bend and Southern Georgia, with very low rain chances and abundant sunshine lasting throughout the day. This will allow for quick heating, with afternoon highs in the upper 90s.

In the long run, highs will continue to warm into the upper 90s and low 100s throughout the week thanks to a strong high pressure system building across much of the country. This will keep rain chances low with lots of sun throughout the week.