Dry and Sunny Weather Continues Through the Workweek with Cool Starts and Warm Afternoons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Abundant sunshine with a few clouds are being found across the region this afternoon, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Highs will top off in the upper 80s for much of the area this afternoon, with mostly sunny skies continuing through sunset. Temperatures will drop into the 70s quickly after sunset, with overnight lows dipping into the mid to upper 60s. Partly cloudy skies overnight will make for a few cloudier periods, but tomorrow morning will still be a cool start.

Mostly sunny skies will dominate the forecast throughout the entire day tomorrow, with a few clouds in the sky from time to time. Winds will be light from the east-northeast, with some breezy periods. Temperatures will warm through the 70s during the morning hours, reaching 80 degrees by noon. Highs tomorrow afternoon will reach the upper 80s for much of the region. Sunny and dry weather continues in the forecast through much of the workweek, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The next chance at storms will be from an approaching cold front Friday, but there is still a lot of time to enjoy the beautiful weather before then!