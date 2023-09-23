Dry and Sunny Conditions Last Through The Weekend, With Scattered Storms Returning To The Forecast Midweek

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's been a sunny weekend across the Big Bend and Southern Georgia with dry air making it feel like fall outdoors. Temperatures across the region are in the mid to upper 80s, but dewpoint temperatures in the mid 50s are allowing it to feel quite comfortable outside. Sunny conditions will continue over the next few hours with clear skies lasting through the night. This will help temperatures cool down quickly, with temperatures falling into the 60s by midnight tonight. It will be a great evening to get outdoors and star gaze, and you may even want to have a sweatshirt on during the late hours!

While temperatures cool off quickly tonight, they will warm up quickly tomorrow morning, with 80s returning to the forecast by noon. Sunny skies will dominate the entire region tomorrow, with highs topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s around 3pm. Dewpoint temperatures will remain in the 50s for the day on Sunday, again bringing a comfortable feel to the air. A sun/cloud blend will return to the region for the day on Monday, and by Tuesday, some scattered storms will be back in the forecast. Temperatures throughout the week will be in and around the average high of 87 degrees. Enjoy the beautiful and sunny weather while it lasts this weekend!