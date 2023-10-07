Dry air moving into the region will make for some chilly starts with afternoon highs only reaching the 70s.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It remains a dry and pleasant Saturday across the Big Bend and Southern Georgia, with humidity dropping rapidly. Winds from the northwest are bringing much drier air into the region, with mostly sunny skies found throughout the area this afternoon. Winds may gust over 20 miles per hour at times, combined with the low humidity bringing fire concerns. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 8pm EDT this evening, so make sure to avoid burning outdoors throughout the evening. Temperatures across the region are in the low to mid 80s and will fall quickly overnight. After sunset, temperatures in the 70s will drop quickly through the 60s, falling through the 50s after midnight. Low temperatures will bottom out in the low 50s, with some isolated areas falling into the upper 40s.

Tomorrow morning will start on the chilly side with some passing clouds. Temperatures will warm back to the 70s by early afternoon, but highs will only reach the low to mid 70s. Partly cloudy skies will dominate the region throughout the day, with some cloudy periods in the early afternoon. Skies will remain dry tomorrow with no rain in the forecast, but a breeze out of the north may make it feel chilly at times. Monday morning will be particularly chilly with morning lows dipping into the upper 40s. Rain chances remain low for the first part of the week with highs gradually warming back up to the upper 70s and low 80s by the middle of the week. Isolated to scattered storms work their way into the forecast by Wednesday, bringing cloudier skies for the middle part of the week.